“Extravaganza!” Exhibition at Mantor Library

FARMINGTON - The Shiretown Bookers are proud to announce their summer exhibition, "Extravaganza!: Extravagant Books from Members' Collections," running from June 8 through August 26, in the Bookers' display area in Mantor Library at 116 South Street in Farmington.

Some remarkable books will be on display, each of them extravagant in some way. Some are oversized, such the spectacular copy of Carl Jung's The Red Book. Some are old, like a two-volume impression of Horace's Opera, bound together in three-quarter leather in 1749 London. Some have great beauty, like the facsimile edition of Blake's Songs of Innocence and of Experience, and some are simply jaw-dropping, like the great 1889 elephant folio atlas of skin diseases, "with 58 beautifully colored plates." Extravagance clearly means different things to different people, and this variety is celebrated in the exhibition.

There will be an opening reception at the exhibition on Thursday, June 7th, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. As always, the exhibition will illustrate the Bookers' tenet that all readers are book collectors in one way or another. The Shiretown Bookers, a community affiliate of the University, are a group of book lovers and collectors representing both the university and the local community. They provide lectures and roundtables during the academic year, and exhibitions that are open all the year around.