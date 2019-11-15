Farmington author publishes ‘The Witches of Crannock Dale’

FARMINGTON - Local author Tom Kane has released a fantasy novel titled The Witches of Crannock Dale. He will read from his work at Farmington Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.

Witches tells the story of 11-year-old Mara Bennett as she tries to save her family from invaders. When the knights protecting her village arrest her aunt for witchcraft, she wonders who her real enemies are. The book is available on Amazon, and the author will be selling copies in person at the reading Nov. 21. Book Two of Mara’s story, which follows her adventures as a teenager, will appear in winter 2020.

Tom grew up in Farmington and was spotted by many as a teenager walking the highways with his backpack. He spent 18 years lecturing in international relations at Great Britain’s University of Hull and has now returned to his home town to take up his backpack once more. He is the author of eight non-fiction books in his academic field, twenty-one books related to role-playing games and over 100 shorter articles. He teaches courses on writing and world affairs in the adult education program at Mt. Blue High School.

Tom would be delighted to connect with area resident on-line. He is active on Twitter at @thomasmkane11. He maintains a Facebook page at @thomasmkaneauthor. He also has a website – www.thomasmkane.com.