Farmington: Canadian fiddle icon Richard Wood in concert Jan. 19

FARMINGTON - Prince Edward Island and Canadian fiddle icon Richard Wood will be in concert with Gordon Belsher at the Old South Church on Thursday, Jan. 19. Curtain is 7 p.m.

New England Celtic Arts is launching its 15th season of concerts with Wood and Belsher. For more than two decades, Wood has impressed audiences all across Canada, as well as in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia. Highlights include TV guest appearances with Shania Twain on “David Letterman” and “Good Morning America,” Carnegie Hall with Irish legends The Chieftains, a featured performer on CBC’s Canada Day on Parliament Hill, “Rita MacNeil and Friends,” and with Jean Butler of Riverdance on “Celtic Electric.”

Richard has played for Canada’s Prime Minister and Governor General, the Queen of England (in Toronto), and for the Emperor of Japan in Tokyo. In the late 1990s he toured the UK & Europe headlining concert halls and folk festivals. He’s since played at the Lincoln Center in New York City, Epcot at Disney World, and was a featured performer in the touring fiddle spectacle.

Wood will be joined on stage with veteran PEI songwriter and longtime sideman Gordon Belsher, who is no stranger to Maine audiences as he has toured through the region and the “Boston States” for some 40-plus years. Through that time span he has garnered many awards within the Canadian music industry.

The concert series also includes performances at Bangor Celtic Crossroads Concerts at 58 Main Street in Bangor on Monday, Jan. 16; at One Longfellow Square in Portland on Tuesday, Jan. 17; at Green Church Concerts in Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 18; and at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath on Friday, Jan. 20. Curtain at 7 p.m. at all locations other than the Chocolate Church which is 7:30 p.m.

Old South Congregational Church is located at 235 Main Street in Farmington. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and UMF with ID. Call 207-299-3686. Refreshments by donation. More information is available at: http://www.necelticarts.com .FMI on the performers: http://www.rwood.ca/home

The Bangor Celtic Crossroads show is at 58 Main Street in Bangor, tickets are $20 by cash or check at the door. Reservations are highly suggested, as space is limited, by calling 207-947-5205.

One Longfellow Square is located at 181 State Street in Portland. Tickets are $15. Call 207-761-1757 or go online here.

The Green Church is located at 163 Main Street in Mexico. Tickets are $15. Call 207-562-4445.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is at 804 Washington Street in Bath. Tickets are $15. Call 207-442-8455 seating is limited.