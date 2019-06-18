Farmington celebrates ‘Make Music Day’ at Meeting House Park

FARMINGTON - Make Music Day will be celebrated on June 21 with three music groups at the gazebo in Meeting House Park.

At 5:30 p.m., the music will start with the Sing Alongs, at about 6:30 p.m., the Merry Plinksters will perform, and the newly renamed Western Maine Foothills Band will perform at about 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come to Meeting House Park, across from the old Court House, and enjoy this free event and take part in the singing and toe taping - bring your lawn chair, or listen in your car.

Make Music Day is a one-day event where free, live musical performances, opportunities to make music and other musical events take place around the world on the longest day of the year. Musical festivities in Farmington are part of a global celebration of music making in more than 1,000 cities, in 120 countries, inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.

Music has been shown to strengthen social connectivity, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, stimulate memory, and is integral to a well-rounded, enjoyable life. By participating in Make Music Day, you’ll feel better.

The Sing Alongs are a singing group that is an outgrowth of a Gold LEAF course. We meet weekly just to sing and have fun. We accompany ourselves on guitar, ukulele, and violin. Once a month, we visit and sing with the residents at the Pinewood Terrace Assisted Living Community.

The Merry Plinksters Ukulele Group is the ongoing year-round extension of a 4-week Ukulele 101 class that is offered twice a year at RSD9 Adult Education in Farmington. Facilitator Michael Burd is also the Technology Instructor there. The group, founded in 2010, has an extensive and unique catalog of songs spanning many decades and genres. The Plinksters are comprised of up to a dozen or so vibrant members at any one time. They have weekly instructional meetings at 7PM Tuesday evenings in Farmington.

Most folks know the Western Maine Foothills Band from their Memorial Day and summer, 7 p.m. Monday night performances in the gazebo at the Meeting House Park in Farmington. The new name, Western Maine Foothills Band, more accurately reflects the origins of the players. At a rehearsal on Monday, May 20, at UMF, 10 players assembled from New Sharon, Belgrade, Rumford, Wilton and, of course, Farmington, said Paul Harnden, band leader, quoted in a recent Sun Journal article.

In case of rain, listen to WKTJ for information on the evening’s performance. There is no rain date.

For more information about Make Music Day, click here.