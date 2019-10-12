Farmington Contra Dance begins new season tonight

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Contra Dance begins its new season with the band Dromore Bay and caller John McIntire, on Saturday Oct. 12, at the West Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St.

This volunteer organized community dance has been running for over 20 years, on the second Saturday of each month from October to May. We have had dancers tell us that they have been attending dances and functions at the Grange since they were children long ago, and we are proud to be part of continuing that tradition. Contra dancing is a participatory form of dance similar to square dancing, with all dances taught by our experienced callers. It is simple, easy, and fun!

This month, we will have a community/family dance from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., with very easy dances suitable for children of all ages. Volunteer musicians are invited to sit in and help play for the family dance. We have a snacks and treats potluck from 7:30 p.m.-8 p.m. with finger food for between dance snacking. Then the main event of the night, the contra dance, will run from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. or so.

This month's band, Dromore Bay, features Sharon Pyne on Irish flute, Maggie Erickson on button accordion, Mark Murray on guitar, and Hank Washburn on fiddle. John McIntire will be the master of ceremonies, teaching all dances and creating community with all participants.

The cost is $6/$5 student/$15 family maximum.

The bands for the next few months will be: Tamora Goltz, David Stinson, and Hank Washburn on November 9; The Franklin County Fiddlers on December 14; and The Racket Factory on January 11.