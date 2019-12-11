Farmington Contradance and Family Dance scheduled for Dec. 14

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Contradance and Family Dance will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, featuring the Franklin County Fiddlers and Cynthia Phinney calling.

The Family Dance goes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Everybody is welcome, of any age. Tickets are $1 for children and $2 for adults. Pot luck-style snacks will be served from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

The regular Contra Dance will run from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission is $6, $5 for students, minus any family dance admission already paid.

All dances are taught. No partner is necessary and beginners are very welcome. For more information, contact Cynthia at 491-9928.