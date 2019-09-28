Farmington explosion benefit concert to be held on Oct. 12 at North Church with Ruth Hill

FARMINGTON - Ruth Hill has teamed up with The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series to present a benefit concert to assist those impacted by the recent explosion at LEAP. All proceeds will be donated to assist those most affected by the disaster.

Hill, a resident of Franklin County for 20 years, is temporarily living in the Boston area.

“When the explosion happened it was hard to feel so far from my community, to feel so helpless. This is a way I could help," Hill said.

Hill has a wandering spirit that has taken her from Antarctica to Bhutan to Alaska, with warmer stops in between. The Great American Song Contest grand prizewinner writes songs that reflect the complex world with all its sweetness and sorrow. Drawing from folk, blues, and old-time traditions, she transports her audience to a place both timeless and familiar. She accompanies herself expressively on guitar and banjo and when she opens her heart and sings from a place of depth and compassion, you are compelled to lean in closer.

She is also the winner of the 2016 Maine Songwriter’s Association annual songwriting contest. Her latest CD, Reunion of Broken Parts, was at the top of Folk DJ charts for the first three months of 2018.

Hill will be collaborating with other local musicians for this show. So come out to be in community, hear some harmonies, and sing along.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at North Church in Farmington. Pie social at 6 p.m. Tickets $15 (Students $10 & $5) at the door, or call 778-2006 for reservations.