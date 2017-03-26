Farmington native to perform at Jewett Auditorium

AUGUSTA - The “Concerts at Jewett” Series, sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College, will feature Sarah Geller, a Farmington native, on the violin and pianist Wenham Anderson.

The Geller-Anderson Violin-Piano Duo returns to Jewett Hall Auditorium on Sunday April 9 at 2 p.m. to perform “Northern Reflections,” a program inspired by Northern Europe which weaves threads of light and dark through pieces by Grieg, Schumann, Sibelius and Mozart.

Violinist Sarah E Geller has performed to critical acclaim in many prestigious venues as soloist and collaborative artist and teaches and plays extensively in her hometown of New York City and beyond. She has been described as “a consummate artist performing with convincing vigor and passion. A native of Taiwan, pianist Wenhan Anderson is an active collaborative artist who has performed with numerous chamber ensembles as well as appearing with Sarah E Geller as an established duo.

Tickets are $10, students $5, 12 and under free. Tickets are available at Pat’s Pizza in Augusta, Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door. Call 621-3551, or email umasc@maine.edu for more information or for mail order tickets.