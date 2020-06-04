Farmington Public Library launches ‘Read to Feed’ summer reading program

FARMINGTON - Children of all ages will have an opportunity to raise money for the Care & Share Food Closet this summer while reading and listening to books in any format.

Farmington Public Library will be donating five cents a book to the food pantry, with larger donations for books longer than 100 pages. Children will need to register and keep a record of their reading. The event will include weekly raffles for Gifford Ice Cream Cone coupons and used books. The 10 top readers will win gift certificates from Devaney, Doak and Garrett.

The event begins June 17, 2020 and ends on Aug. 11, 2020. You can register by email: jmoloney@farmington.lib.me.us or phone 207-778-4312 or by mailing 117 Academy Street, Farmington ME 04938. For more information visit the library's Facebook page: FPL Summer Reading Program.

Make a difference in your community and in yourself by reading with FPL this summer.

Since gatherings at the library are not possible yet, there will be weekly recorded online story times to watch at the viewer's convenience: Baby Rhymes, Preschool Story Time and Owl Club for school age children.