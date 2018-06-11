Farmington quilt group celebrates 40 years

FARMINGTON - Forty-four members and guests attended a "Birthday Bash" Thursday evening, June 7th to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of Farmington's Maine Mountain Quilters.

The event was held at the Farmington Grange Hall and was hosted by President Ella Ibarguen, Sabina Tosch, Priscilla Bartlett, Anne Wehrman and Sharon Borthwick.

Special guests were four Charter Members of the State of Maine Pine Tree Quilters Guild which was officially established in the spring of 1978. Quilters from Farmington and surrounding towns quickly organized and formed Maine Mountain Quilters which became a Chapter of the State Guild in the fall of the same year.

The four Charter Members, also members of Maine Mountain Quilters, are: Virginia Morrell, Pat Libby, Sharyn Beisaw and Anne Baker. They were each presented with a gift of appreciation and invited to slice the first piece of four cakes which were served with ice-cream to all in attendance for dessert.

Maine Mountain Quilters currently has forty-seven active members. They meet twice monthly at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and are dedicated to preserving the time honored traditions of quilt making. The group regularly offers workshops teaching new skills and techniques to members and non-members. Maine Mountain Quilters also makes and donates "Comfort Quilts" to folks who have lost homes due to fire and other disasters. Cancer patients and Veterans have also been remembered with special quilts. The membership is comprised of traditional, modern and art quilters.

Maine Mountain Quilters is always welcoming new members. For more information please call Sharon @ 778-3690.