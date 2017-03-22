Farmington, Rumford venues to host Newfoundland’s legendary ‘Irish Descendants’

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts presents the legendary Newfoundland band “The Irish Descendants” at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Wednesday, March 22; and at Old South Church Concerts on Thursday, March 23. Curtain at 7 p.m. at both locations.

Since their formation in 1990, The Irish Descendants have garnered a loyal fan base in their native Canada, and captured the attention of an ever-growing international audience. The band’s award winning recordings range from lilting ballads to toe-tapping reels, and their high-energy, humorous live performances have made them a popular attraction at home and abroad.

To date, the band has sold half a million albums. Having toured extensively throughout North America, including headlining Celtic Festivals in Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston and Cleveland, The Irish Descendants have performed at such prestigious venues as The Smithsonian in Washington D.C., and have played with many of the nation’s best symphony orchestras. They appeared on stage at The Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto in the theatrical production of Needfire, as well as headlining The International Festival of the Sea in England. When Newfoundland celebrated its 500th Birthday, the band was selected to play at the festivities, entertaining European royalty and heads of state.

Over the years the line-up of the band has been led under the guidance of front man and founding member, Con O’Brien. One of Newfoundland’s most recognized entertainers, his rich baritone voice, once described as, "a voice that could wake the dead," has been performing Irish Newfoundland music for a quarter century.

49 Franklin is located at 49 Franklin Street in Rumford. Tickets are available at "Bartash's" and "All that Jazz" in downtown Rumford or by calling 207-369-0129 or at www.49franklin.com Old South Congregational Church is at 235 Maine Street Farmington, ME. Tickets are $20. Call 207-491-5919.