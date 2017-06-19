First Music in the Park series to feature Darby Sabin

JAY - The French Falls Recreation Field, located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, will host its first Music in the Park on Saturday June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The concert will feature local musician Darby Sabin. Sabin, a freshman at Suffolk University, is a rock and blues based singer with a few surprises thrown in. She has performed at Disney World and around the country, including Hawaii; has auditioned for “The Voice” and has played locally at the Wilton Blueberry Festival.

The concert is free, sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee (although donations are welcome).

Chairs or blankets are recommended, refreshments will be available for purchase.