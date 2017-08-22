Folklórico performance at Vienna Union Hall on Aug. 26

VIENNA - This Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vienna Union Hall and Camp Bearnstow present a formal Mexican Folklórico performance by Jonathan Trejo and Kareli Montoya.

Jonathan Trejo, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is a professional dancer at Ballet Folklórico of the University of Colima, Mexico,and is a consultant, choreographer and honorary assistant director for Ballet Folklórico of Los Angeles. He also teaches art in elementary school in Colima. He has a bachelor’s degree in Art with major in Stage Dance from the University of Colima.

Trejo has been dancing his entire life. After beginning foklorico with a small group in his hometown, he began his study as professional at the University of Colima with the great Mexican artist Rafael Zamarripa (choreographer, sculptor, artist, director). From there, he continued with several courses, workshops and seminars with such masters as Christine Dakin, Kazuko Hirabayashi, Julius Brewster-Cotton, Duane Gosa, among others.

Trejo has been teaching and promoting the Mexican folk dance and Zapateado tech­nique in California, Nevada and Texas as well as in Mexico. He specializes in the training of Mexican folk dancers, dance for children, stage lighting, and in creating movement from the exploration of emotion and energy.

Kareli Montoya founded Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles in 2011 and BFLA Performing Arts Academy, currently known as the Ballet Folklorico Company in 2013. Montoya has co-produced six concerts for Star Entertainment, a non-profit production company owned by Dr. Raul Ruiz, who has created high quality cultural concerts for over ten years.

Montoya has choreographed over 50 original pieces for her dance company, Mitu, Lilit Hovhannisyan, the San Bernardino Symphony, and the Culver City Symphony. In March of 2017 she choreographed the Mariachi Remake "A Tale as Old as Time" for Mitu Network. The video went viral at nearly 14 million views in less than a month! Get to know Maestra Kareli through her Folklorico Blog and Tutorials here: www.folkloricocompany.com/home/.

Jonathan Trejo and Kareli Montoya have been working together since 2012 creating several choreographic works, leading work­shops, co-producing concerts, and dancing together on several stages in Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Ber­nardino, Culver City, Redlands and Commerce in California; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Guadalajara, Jalisco and Colima in Mexico.

This will be a night to remember. Tickets will be on sale at the door. $8 for adults.

The next weekend, Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Camp Beanstow will also present its Young Residency final dance performance. Bearnstow’s Young Artist Residency Program is a summer-long intensive of excellent dance and dance instruction. The program includes full participation in all workshop classes (8 week-long workshops, 25 hours weekly), instruction and mentoring by an international staff of professional dancers and choreographers, participation in weekly informal performances, and a presentation of their own work (choreographed in the summer workshops) in a formal concert at the end. As they take each workshop with fellow undergraduate and graduate students, many of whom are already accomplished dancers, the Artist Residents gain invaluable insight into the aesthetic of each instructor. They create dances together out of that experience and gradually evolve into a close-knit company of dancers by the end of the summer. The product of their summer-long creative work culminates in a formally mounted concert in the final week of the season at the Vienna Union Hall. Dancers include Angela Cole, Marc Ferarro, Chaesong Kim, Mario Hernan, Owen Prum and Ellen Oliver. For more information and bios of these dancers go to Camp Bearnstow.