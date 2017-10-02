Franklin Countys First News

Forks in the Air presents match campaign for RFA

Posted by • October 2, 2017 •

Shown here are, L to R: Elaine Holcombe, Carol Batchelder and Don Mantovani all of the RFA Fundraising Committee; Mike and Kate Kupstas, Forks’ Owners; Karen Seaman, Forks’ Manager; and Millie Hoekstra, RFA President.

RANGELEY - Rangeley eatery Forks in the Air ran a Match Campaign to support the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Movie Initiative and General Fund during the month of August.

During a thank you celebration for those that donated during the campaign on Friday, September 29, Mike and Kate presented a check to the RFA for $21,744, which represents donations received from patrons together with the Forks’ matching amount of $10,872. To learn more about the RFA and their programs, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

