Four poets to appearing at Word Buzz on Feb. 1

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties’ “Word Buzz” series continues Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. with Poetry Night featuring four local women poets: Julia Bouwsma, Kristen Case, meg willing, and Shana Youngdahl.

Enjoy a beer and burrito along with the words of these four distinct and powerful poets, each of whose work has been informed, in various ways, by living in western Maine. Offering a wide range of voices and styles (there may even be a visual component!) as well as an opportunity to talk about process and craft in poetry, this event will be prefect for dedicated poetry lovers, the poetry curious, and those who simply like to relax in a warm atmosphere surrounded by other lovers of language.

Word Buzz is an informal, once monthly chat with people in the word biz. Rolling Fatties donates 10 percent of sales during the event to Webster Library in Kingfield.

Julia Bouwsma is the author of the collections MIDDEN (Fordham University Press, forthcoming fall 2018) and Work by Bloodlight (Cider Press Review, 2017). Her poems appear in Bellingham Review, Grist Online, Muzzle, RHINO, River Styx, and other journals. She lives and works on an off-the-grid farm in the mountains of western Maine where she serves as Book Review Editor for Connotation Press: An Online Artifact and as Library Director for Webster Library.

Kristen Case's poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Chelsea, Brooklyn Review, Pleiades, Saint Ann’s Review, The Iowa Review, Wave Composition, Eleven Eleven, Wildness, Rust + Moth, BOAAT, and The Harvard Review. Her chapbook, Temple, was published by MIEL in 2014, and her full-length collection, Little Arias (New Issues, 2015) won the Maine Literary Award for Poetry.

meg willing is a poet, artist, editor, and designer. She explores the relationship between visual art and text through erasure poetry, collage, book design, and other mediums. The former Managing Editor of Alice James Books, she currently serves as Art & Design Editor for Gigantic Sequins: A Literary Arts Journal; Chapbook Editor and Designer for BOAAT Press; and Associate Director for CSArt Maine, Maine's first community-supported art share program.

Shana Youngdahl is the author of the book History, Advice and Other Half-Truths (SFASU Press) and three chapbooks. Her poetry has appeared widely in journals including Third Coast, Shenandoah, The Briar Cliff Review, The Journal, and RHINO. A 2017 American Antiquarian Society Artist Fellow, Shana is currently working on a manuscript of poems about Tin and Tinware Colonies. She teaches writing at The University of Maine, Farmington where she also directs the Longfellow Young Writers’ Workshop.

Rolling Fatties a restaurant, bar, and food truck featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty... inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield, Maine is open for regular winter hours. A full list of events, including live music every Friday, can be found on the website at rollingfatties.com. The March 1st Word Buzz will feature Patricia O’Donnel.