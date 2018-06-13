Franklin Countys First News

FPL “Reading Rocks” summer program

June 13, 2018

FARMINGTON - The "Reading Rocks" Summer Reading Program at the Farmington Public Library will begin June 15 for children of all ages, with an end date of Aug. 4.

Children will have the opportunity to listen to book and keep a record of their reading to win prizes. Prizes are donated from the following local businesses:

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers
Gifford's Ice Cream
Narrow Gauge Cinemas
Pizza Hut
Portland Sea Dogs
Subway Sandwich Shop

Although a library card is NOT necessary to participate, all students in Regional School Unit 9 are entitled to a free membership.

In addition to the summer reading program there will be sound science and musical instruments to make and the following regularly scheduled weekly programs:

Baby Rhymes on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Preschool Story Hour on Fridays at 10 a.m.
Owl Club for school aged children on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.
Art Together on Fridays at 3 p.m. for all ages
Saturday Stories at 11 a.m.for all ages

