FPL Spring Poetry Contest results
FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library along with Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties announce the winners of this spring’s poetry contest.
In the Literacy Volunteers Tutored Category:
First Place: Anna Crockett
Second Place: Gina Oakes
Third Place: Matilda Hoyt
In the age category of 0 to 10 years of age:
First Place: Wyatt Dorr
Second Place: Henry Renard
Third Place: Gavin Tompkins
In the age category of 11 to 17 years of age:
First Place: Holly Cutler
Second Place: Daniela Cundick
Third Place: Avery Jessen
In the age category of 18 to 25 years of age:
First Place: Mikayla Brown
In the age category of 26 and older.
First Place: Ashira Knapp
Second Place: Greg Zemlansky
Thank you so much to all of our poets who entered into this year's contest! We would especially like to thank the judge, Leah Kuehn. Her enthusiasm and expertise were a wonderful addition to our contest. All are welcome to join us for the public reading of the winning poems at 6 p.m. on May 15, at the Farmington Public Library.
