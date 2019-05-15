FPL Spring Poetry Contest results

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library along with Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties announce the winners of this spring’s poetry contest.

In the Literacy Volunteers Tutored Category:

First Place: Anna Crockett

Second Place: Gina Oakes

Third Place: Matilda Hoyt

In the age category of 0 to 10 years of age:

First Place: Wyatt Dorr

Second Place: Henry Renard

Third Place: Gavin Tompkins

In the age category of 11 to 17 years of age:

First Place: Holly Cutler

Second Place: Daniela Cundick

Third Place: Avery Jessen

In the age category of 18 to 25 years of age:

First Place: Mikayla Brown

In the age category of 26 and older.

First Place: Ashira Knapp

Second Place: Greg Zemlansky

Thank you so much to all of our poets who entered into this year's contest! We would especially like to thank the judge, Leah Kuehn. Her enthusiasm and expertise were a wonderful addition to our contest. All are welcome to join us for the public reading of the winning poems at 6 p.m. on May 15, at the Farmington Public Library.