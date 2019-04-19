Franklin County Fiddlers cap off busy season with six-day trip

By Steve Muise

The Franklin County Fiddlers have just returned from an amazing, musical six-day trip sharing music and a positive message with a wide variety of people.

Throughout the year, the Franklin County Fiddlers have performed at numerous local events. FCF played a concert in November, raising over $600 to restore the Chesterville Meeting House. FCF was invited to perform at the post-inauguration home coming for Janet Mills, and then was invited to represent Farmington, Franklin County and public school music programs at the gubernatorial inauguration on Jan. 2. The Fiddlers played for the Jay/Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce night at Calzolaio’s. The Fiddlers have played at two Farmington Contradances in December and February; performed at the Rotary Club’s Festival of Trees in December; and at the annual “Home for the Holidays” concert in December, with all proceeds going to the food bank at Mt. Blue High School. FCF was also invited to share music and its “don’t be afraid to be awesome” message with students at Academy Hill School in Wilton, and performed at at Student of the Month assembly at Mt. Blue High School. The fiddler’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Joseph’s and the Weld Town Hall concert in March were also successful.

The Fiddlers went on a six-day action packed musical tour from March 28-April 2. They started at the Maine State House on Thursday, March 28, performing in the Capitol rotunda and then opened up the House session with the National Anthem which led to an impromptu invitation to perform in the Senate Chamber. The Fiddlers toured the Maine State Museum, and then performed for the folks in the resident wing and memory care wings at the Togus VA in Augusta. They played for a contradance at UMA and then headed to Mid-Coast Maine.

The fiddlers had a tour on Friday, (led by alumni fiddler Silas Rogers) of the “Apprenticeshop” traditional boat building school in Rockland. Then the group performed in the library at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland, visited the Bixby Chocolate Factory for a tour and headed to Belfast for a concert share with the Belfast Bay Fiddlers. The group was honored to be a headline band for the Downeast Country Dance festival in Tophsham on Saturday, March 30 and brought tons of youthful energy to the crowded dance floor.

The Fiddlers then headed towards Boston with a stop on the way to split up the older and younger students for a moment. The younger students did an impromptu outdoor performance (self-led with chaperones) on the Western Prom, and the older fiddlers and Steve Muise performed for patients and families at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. The fiddlers enjoyed an amazing performance of “Blue Man Group” at the Charles Theater in Boston later that day.

On Monday, April 1, the Fiddlers toured Berklee College of Music with an official Berklee tour guide, and current Berklee student and FCF alum, Brendan Hickey. The students had three, 1 hour clinics with amazing Berklee faculty: Joe Walsh, Bruce Molsky and Matt Glaser. The fiddlers capped off their day by performing at the Lilypad in Inman Square Cambridge, and then an impromptu visit to the Prudential Skywalk to enjoy the clear night views and amazing skyline. Muise pointed out many landmarks.

April 2 started with FCF visiting the engaging Constitution Museum in Charlestown, and then walking along the Freedom Trail by the North Church into the Boston’s North End and Quincy Market. The last big stop on the Fiddlers trip was to perform at Somerville High School, and the East Somerville Community School. Somerville High School, in a close suburb of Boston, hosts students who speak 70 different languages at home. The fiddlers shared music and contra-dancing with the Somerville HS music students. At the elementary school FCF broke up into small groups to teach students in the El Sistema program at the East Somerville Community School a fiddle tune.

It was an amazing trip with even more surprises packed in to the journey. The students felt as if they were learning and making a difference by sharing the Fiddlers' message and music in the lives of others. The students represented MBHS, MBRSD, and Franklin County well.

Each student was interviewed on the way home to Maine - Alexandra McCauley said regarding the musical connections: “I loved getting to start with the veterans and end with the kids.”

Chelsea Seabold said regarding the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital: “so crazy impactful. completely altered my mindset for the rest of the trip”. Aubrey Hoes said about the trip “opened my eyes to possibilities in music” Chaperone Karri McCarthy said: “Everywhere we went, people were so impressed with their musical skills as well as their manners. Mt Blue was well represented! It was a privilege to be part of!”

The fiddlers would like to thank their parents for supporting them in taking trips such as these. We also want to especially thank the awesome chaperones this trip: Karri McCarthy, Ken Charles and Debby Muise. We would like to thank the Weld Extension, the Rotary Club, the Farmington contradance and St. Joesph’s for the annual opportunities to perform. Thank you to an anonymous donor and Nancy and John Cureton for helping with our travel expenses. Thank you to Pam Chernesky and Gretchen Huish for providing beautiful hand-made bowls to present as gifts to the generous and helpful people on our trip. Thank you to Mark Prentiss and Kim Roberts at True Mountain Maple Syrup for providing syrup for thank you gifts. Thank you to Alex McCauley for the signed post cards. Thank you to Michael and Susie Romanyshynn for connections to the Lilypad and Somerville Public Schools. Thank you to the FCF alumni who made a point to find us during our trip: Zak Kendall, Emma Enoch, Riley Laflin, Savannah Swain, Ellie Buckland, and especially Silas Roger and Brendan Hickey for sharing their expertise. Thank you to Rep. Landry, and Senators Black and Carson for their invitations and hospitality at the Maine State House. Thank you to Rick Fitzsimmons and Dottie O’Dell for helping to arrange Friday’s concert and more. Thanks to Togus VA, and Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Thanks to the FCF parents who attended performances along the way. Thank you to Betsy Judkins, FCF parent, and Jody Harmon, MBHS Financial guru for your help in organizing the FCF trip finances. Thank you to all of the FCF families for snacks, gifts, and supporting these amazing musicians. Thank you to the MBSRSD administration, school board and faculty for supporting these amazing cultural and musical opportunities. Lastly, thank you to the 2018-19 Franklin County Fiddlers who continue to learn and share music and kindness, and who are not afraid to be awesome!

Members of the 2018-19 Franklin County Fiddlers are: Emma Charles, Hope Chernesky, Kahryn Cullenberg, Tomas Cundick, Mazie Gordon, Zack Gunther, Maeve Hickey, Aubrey Hoes, Gretchen Huish, Sam Judkins, Shaylynn Koban, Clay McCarthy, Alexandra McCauley, Brynne Robbins, Auley Romanyshyn, Chelsea Seabold, Makenzie Seaward, Colby Sennick and Rachel Spear.

You can hear the Franklin County Fiddlers at the Fiddlehead Festival on May 4 from noon to 12:30 p.m., and at our Spring Concert on Sunday, May 19 at 7 p.m. in the presentation forum at Mt. Blue High School.