Franklin County Fiddlers concert, May 21

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Fiddlers will share a brief and casual concert for the public on Monday evening, May 21. They will share tunes and laughter.

The fiddlers have had another busy year, they performed at the Farmington Contradance, the School Spirit challenge, St. Joseph's St. Patrick's Day dinner, the MBHS Senior Rumble, the annual "Home for the Holiday's" concert, the Fiddlehead Festival, the Rotary's Festival of Trees, the Tri-M talent show, and they had a workshop and performance with one of Scotland's finest fiddlers, Allen Henderson.

The fiddlers have been raising funds and are launching a "Music and Memory" project that will provide iPods and personally curated playlists for residents of the Pierce House. The public is welcome in the Mt. Blue Campus Forum, 7 p.m. for the concert.