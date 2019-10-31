Franklin County Fiddlers, Fàrsan to perform at high school on Nov. 4

FARMINGTON - The amazing Celtic band Fàrsan will be performing at Mt. Blue High School on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the presentation forum. Fàrsan takes Celtic music, song and dance to a next level. The Franklin County Fiddlers from Mt. Blue High School will open the show.

Tickets are $10 with a $30 maximum for families, and the tickets are available at the door. Please come support these amazing touring musicians as they'll be supporting the Franklin County Fiddlers with a clinic beforehand.