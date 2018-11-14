Franklin County Fiddlers to perform benefit concert in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE ̶ Mt Blue High School’s student ensemble, The Franklin County Fiddlers, will perform Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. The Fiddlers have very generously agreed to donate their time and talent to help raise funds for bell-tower repairs to the 1851 Meeting House located at 3 Borough Rd in Chesterville.

Admission is by donation and all proceeds from the concert will be applied to the bell-tower repair effort. Repairs are planned for 2019 and will include reinforcement of the queen post truss which supports the tower, replacement of the roofing on both tiers of the tower, and installation of new supports under the bell. The tower repairs have been in the planning stages for two years with support from Maine Preservation, Lincoln/Haney Engineering Associates, and the Maine Community Foundation through the Maine Steeples Project.

The Franklin County Fiddlers have enchanted audiences in Maine and beyond since the group’s creation in 1993 by Mt. Blue Regional School District music educator Steve Muise. Over a time-span of 25 years, the group has created its own unique legacy, a legacy that includes not just brilliant musicianship, but also travel and outreach across local and international borders and participation in a wide range of community events. With their music, the Fiddlers have shown a constant willingness to give back to the community with performances celebrating our Veterans and Seniors, and concerts in support of local efforts including home heating assistance, music programs at other schools, and the activities of civic organizations.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource and is honored to host the Franklin County Fiddlers. Come experience the Fiddlers’ magic and their repertoire of traditional tunes spanning multiple genres including Canadian Maritime, Celtic, Quebecois and American Old Time.

The Meeting House is ADA accessible and refreshments will be served. For more information and directions, go to www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 778-3767.