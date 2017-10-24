Freddy and Francine bring Americana-Soul Music to Phillips

PHILLIPS - Bianca Caruso, part of the nationally-known musical duo Freddy & Francine, was born here and spent much of her childhood in Phillips. Now she’s coming home. On Sunday, Oct. 29, she and her partner, Lee Ferris, will perform at the Phillips Area Community Center starting at 4 p.m.

Freddy and Francine – the stage name of Lee and Bianca - is an Americana-Soul duo with voices reminiscent of Aretha Franklin & Van Morrison. Their songs blend Soul, R&B, Folk, and Americana with a modern, yet timeless appeal to all ages. As they’ve toured the United States and Canada this summer they garnered rave reviews.

They “bring it all out on stage”, writes the Flagstaff, Arizona Daily Sun, “from a lullaby so sweet you’d swear a choir of angels were harmonizing just for you; to gut-busting, foot stomping tunes befitting a New Orleans gospel choir.“

“Ferris and Caruso have found their respective vocal soulmates, the kind of perfect harmonies that send a gripping shiver down the backbone of the listener,” says The Deli Magazine, a publication devoted to emerging new musical talent.

No Depression: The Journal of Roots Music writes, “Freddy & Francine are currently at the top of my list. There is definitely a palpable chemistry between these musicians, with their vocals blending like milk and honey.”

The youthful duo has been touring the country’s musical circuits for some time now – including venues in Maine - and have released two Extended Plays (EPs) and three full-length records since 2008. Most recently, they played at the 44th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado, sharing the stage with an amazing lineup of musicians including Sam Bush, Tim O'Brien, The Punch Brothers, Dierks Bentley, Yonder Mountain String Band, Brandi Carlisle and Norah Jones.

They also worked as associate musical directors on the new off-Broadway show Red Roses, Green Gold, featuring the music of the Grateful Dead, which is opening in New York City this October.

Admission to the Sunday, Oct. 29, Freddy and Francine show is $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Their joyful music – and Bianca’s homecoming - starts at 4 p.m.