Free Sandy River Ramblers concert at Salem church

SALEM - The Salem Community Church (United Methodist) will host the Sandy River Ramblers on Sunday, Aug. 12, for a free concert of bluegrass, Gospel songs and hymns, and songs about Maine. There will be a potluck lunch, as well.

Stan Keach, the bandleader and chief songwriter, says, “We’ve been doing quite a few shows in churches lately. We love singing Gospel songs and hymns, so we’re very excited to be doing this show.” Keach, a nationally-known bluegrass songwriter, wrote or co-wrote all the songs on the Ramblers’ much-praised CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, and some of those songs will be featured in this concert.

The Ramblers also boast wonderful instrumental playing, including the virtuoso banjo stylings of Bud Godsoe, of nearby Madrid. Vocally, there’s lots of variety, with lead singing by Keach and two stunningly good female singers — Julie Davenport and 16-year-old Dana Reynolds. The 3-and-4 part vocal harmonies are another major asset of the band.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. A potluck meal will be part of the festivities; attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite dish to share. There will be no admission fee, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

The Salem Community Church is at 1729 Salem Road, Rte. 142, in Salem — next to the Salem Fire Department. For more information, call Stan (207) 397-2241, or Chris Bethune (207) 678-2771.