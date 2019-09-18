Friendship Squares Dancing Club holding free square dancing lessons

WILTON - The Friendship Squares Dancing Club invites you to free square dancing lessons on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Academy Hill School. No obligation, just come and try it out.

Our group is fun and welcoming. We meet every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Academy Hill School. The first hour is for beginners with help from the experienced dancers as well. As the evening progresses, the dancing level is for more developed and experienced dancers.

Our caller is Mike Dusoe. He provides instruction in a very relaxed, easy setting with a personal touch. Square dancing is uniform world-wide, with English as the common language. It is a good way to have fun with your partner but it is also a way for singles to meet other people. We are open to ages 14 and up and we come from many different locations and backgrounds. It is fun for all and a good chance to get some exercise and a few good laughs too!

For more information email waughmarilynm@gmail.com or call Marilyn and Larry Waugh, 778-6450, or the Franklin County Adult Education office, Farmington, ME 778-3460.