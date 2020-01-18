Friendship Squares Dancing Club open for new dancers

WILTON - Friendship Squares Dancing Club is offering two free square dancing lessons- Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Academy Hill School. No obligation necessary.

The group meets every Tuesday night, first with instructional help from experienced dancers, then for more developed dancers. Caller Mike Dusoe provides instruction in a relaxed, easy setting with a personal touch. Anyone aged 14 and up are welcome.

For more information email waughmarilynm@gmail.com or call Marilyn and Larry Waugh, 778-6450, or the Franklin County Adult Education office, Farmington, ME 778-3460.