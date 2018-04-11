From Ireland to North America: Historical Society concert series brings Sara Grey & Brian Miller

FARMINGTON - Music that tells the stories of the migration of songs from Ireland to the logging camps of North America will fill the North Church on Saturday, April 21 as the Farmington Historical Society continues its’ Concert Series with Sara Grey from Rockland and Brian Miller from Bemidji, MN taking stage at 7 p.m.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session. Anyone interested in joining the Jam Session need only bring his or her instrument. Children participating will get free admission to the performance.

Sara and Brian will feature songs from Ireland that migrated to the logging camps of Northern New England, New Brunswick, Ontario, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Once you have heard Sara Grey you will never forget her. She has a certain quality of voice that compels you to give her your undivided attention. Her voice is both powerful and sweet with a distinctive and lovely tremolo. It is a voice well suited to ballads of Ireland and Scotland as well as Native American.

Her singing reflects her great knowledge of and feeling for traditional music. She seems to know what is right in the interpretation of a traditional song. She is a ballad singer of great strength with a fine understanding of the importance of understatement in the art of ballad singing. Her singing is richly emotional and she is equally at home with a gentle lyric or a harsh account of life on the frontier.

It is not Sara's lovely voice alone that makes her one of the most popular singers on the folk scene, in many of her songs Sara accompanies herself by frailing a five string banjo and, when playing tunes, it is obvious why she is regarded as one of the foremost exponents of the old-time style. As well as singing and playing superbly Sara is a fine storyteller specializing in stories from New England where she grew up and learned many of her stories from her father.

Sara grew up in New Hampshire but has lived in North Carolina, Ohio, Montana, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wales, Scotland and England. As a youngster in North Carolina she first heard a lot of mountain music and her love for the old time banjo music and songs developed from this experience. She has carried this interest into her adult life studying folklore and collecting and performing music from the various areas in which she has lived. Sara is now living in Rockland, Maine.

Now, after more than 33 years of singing and playing her banjo in public, Sara's repertoire is as fresh and relevant as ever. She has been concentrating for the last several years on tracing the migration for songs from the British Isles to North America. Sara lives for her music and works at her trade with the result that her music is not only technically excellent but also filled with her warmth and spirit.

Brian Miller is a native of the northern Minnesota logging town of Bemidji, Brian fell in love with Irish traditional music twenty years ago and has since become one of the most sought-after musicians in North America’s Irish music scene. Brian provides guitar and bouzouki accompaniment for the band Bua, whose 2011 release Down the Green Fields was named the top Irish-American album of the past five years by The Bluegrass Situation. Bua was also named “Top Traditional Group” by the 2009 Irish Music Awards.

Brian is also a singer and an avid researcher of traditional song. He founded the Traditional Singers Club of the Twin Cities and has devoted much of the past eight years to the research and revival of Irish-influenced music collected in the north woods regions of the US and Canada. As a singer, he released two acclaimed CDs of such music, the second, The Falling of the Pine, as a duo with Randy Gosa. In 2015, Brian played the role of arranger and accompanist on a third release of northwoods material featuring his wife, singer Norah Rendell (formerly of The Outside Track).

Brian has toured widely throughout the US and Canada with these and other projects. He has been featured on MPR’s All Things Considered, CBC Radio’s Canada Live, and Ireland’s RTE television, RTE radio and TG4 television. As a scholar, Brian has written for the Journal of American Folklore and lectured on traditional song at University College Cork (Ireland), University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Minnesota. He is a 2014 winner of the American Folklife Center’s Parsons Fund Award and a 2016 recipient of the Minnesota State Arts Board’s Folk and Traditional Arts grant for his research and revival of traditional songs from Minnesota. He teaches Irish music on a variety of instruments at the Center for Irish Music in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.