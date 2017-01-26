Funnyman Barney Martin returns to Rangeley Stage for Diva Show

RANGELEY - Audiences will enjoy hilarity and mayhem as Maine comedian Barney Martin steps back onto the DIVA stage. A member of the “Maine Hysterical Society” and the Coos Canyon Band, Martin is multi-talented and non-stop energy on-stage. He is the special guest character in the RFA production of “I Love DIVA – A Trip to the Tropicana Club,” based on the I Love Lucy Show. This show is for two nights only, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

Music from the 1950’s era, as well as skits and comedy will be part of this evening of entertainment. To reserve your seat, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. You may also call or visit the Theater Box Office at 2493 Main Street - hours: Mon-Thurs 10-2, 207-864-5000. Choose from either theater seating or cabaret table seating: all seats are $25. Beer, wine and appetizers will be available both before and during the show. FMI call the Box Office.