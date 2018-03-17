Get Your Word Buzz On: Creator of New Maine News, Seth Macy, at Rolling Fatties

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties “Word Buzz” continues Thursday, March 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Seth Macy, creator of New Maine News, a satirical news website (think Maine’s version of the Onion.) Word Buzz is a community event to chat about books or other word related topics. Rolling Fatties donates 10 percent of sales during the event to Webster Library here in Kingfield.

No matter what you read on New Maine News, Governor LePage’s dramatic weight loss was probably not caused by gypsy woman he hit with his car. Seth Macy’s new satirical news source labels itself as “Maine’s only trusted source for local real breaking news,” but you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Macy has kept us in stitches with “local breaking news” articles like “Over 80% of Maine Fathers’ Affection is Directed at Their Wood Piles” and “Stoner comes to Startling Realization ‘TOS’ stands for Top of Sugarloaf.” Focusing on classic Maine idosyncrasies, Macy has a unique life perspective that draws humor from the everyday quirks that most of us overlook, making observations that almost all Mainers will delight in, having experienced for themselves many of the things he pokes fun at. “The best satire …exposes the readers to a truth that they knew was there but maybe didn’t realize that they understood it,” Macy said to the Bangor Daily News, “I think that’s what I’m trying to do.”

According to the Bangor Daily News, Macy, a Maine native, started New Maine News as a simple facebook page in October 2017 with the hopes of getting 1,000 followers by the end of the year. Not even 5 months into his endeavor Macy finds himself with over 12,000 people who follow his daily posts. It is no wonder why.

About New Maine News: According to the Portland Press Herald Seth Macy is a freelance writer and former estate caretaker, born and raised in Maine. Having worked with O’Chang comics and the Hard Times, a satirical gaming website, this isn’t his first foray into comedic writing or Maine humor, but he has created a “news source” that is wholly his own that Mainers everywhere can enjoy.

About Rolling Fatties:

Rolling Fatties a restaurant, bar, and food truck featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty... inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield, Maine is open for regular winter hours. A full list of events, including live music every Friday, can be found on the website at rollingfatties.com.