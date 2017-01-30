Get Your Word Buzz On: Have a Fatty and a beer with writer Bill Roorbach

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties “Word Buzz” series continues this Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6-8 p.m. with Maine author Bill Roorbach. Join him for a burrito, a beer, and a glimpse into his upcoming short-story collection, The Girl of the Lake. From Temple Stream to Life Among Giants to The Remedy for Love, Roorbach skillfully weaves tales with humor, heart, and a clear love of craft. Local readers will recognize names, characters, and places in both his fiction and nonfiction, and resonate with the tone of his stories.

Roorbach holds a special place in the relationship of Rolling Fatties owners Rob and Polly MacMichael. His memoir Summers with Juliet was the first gift Rob gave Polly. Polly remembers the moment well: “Coming from a guy I was just getting to know, the love story hit me over the head (and swept me off my feet). It was a brave gift! We have a good collection of Roorbach’s books that we’ve enjoyed reading together over the past 18 years.”

Roorbach’s latest, The Girl of the Lake, is a collection of stories set for release by Algonquin in July, 2017. Also from Algonquin are, The Remedy for Love, a finalist for the 2015 Kirkus Prize, and the bestselling, Life Among Giants, which won a Maine Literary Award in 2012. An earlier collection, Big Bend, won the Flannery O'Connor and O. Henry prizes in 2000. His memoir in nature, Temple Stream, just released in a new paperback edition by Down East Books, won the Maine Literary Award in nonfiction 2005.

He’s just been named a 2018 Civitella Ranieri Foundation fellow. Roorbach lives in Farmington and Scarborough, with his wife, Juliet Karelsen, an artist, and their daughter, Elysia Roorbach, an aspiring ballerina and actress and full-time teen.

Rolling Fatties is a food truck and restaurant featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty... inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield is open Wednesdays-Sundays during the winter with an expanded bar and exceptionally crafted Maine brews.

A big heart is at the center of Roorbach’s writing, and at the center of Rolling Fatties. Come share the love and get your Word Buzz on!