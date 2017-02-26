Get Your Word Buzz On: Lew-Ellyn Hughes brings Maine Stories to Rolling Fatties Thursday

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties “Word Buzz” series continues Thursday, March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. with local, award-winning “Away with Words” columnist Lew-Ellyn Hughes. She has just released a collection of those columns in a beautiful book, “Maine Stories,” a book that every Maine home and camp should have on its hand-hewn shelves.

You may know Hughes from her column in The Irregular. You may have tasted her amazing pies. She may have taught your children to ski. Whether you know her folksy tales or her welcoming smile, hearing her stories in her own voice might just surpass the home-baked goodness of her brown sugar rhubarb bread.

Hughes once ended a column with this great advice: “Our days are bustling and busy that is an absolute fact, but I urge you to occasionally walk slowly. Walk like a child and perhaps you will see things or learn things you didn’t think could be there.”

Come relax by the fire at Fatties for some old-fashioned storytelling with a writer who can see penguins at Sugarloaf.

Hughes is a six-time winner in the Maine Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest. "Maine Stories" is her third book. L.E. is an avid skier and a children's ski coach at Sugarloaf Ski Resort. As a storyteller, Hughes writes about love, parenting, grand-parenting, aging, and family (not only being why you are, but why you are the way you are). Her stories have appeared in several newspapers across Maine, including The Original Irregular and Down East Magazine.

Rolling Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield, Maine begins their Wed-Sun winter hours on Dec 14 with an expanded bar and exceptionally crafted Maine brews.

For more information, contact polly@rollingfatties.com or 207-399-9246.