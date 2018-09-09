Girls’ State paint night fundraiser

LIVERMORE FALLS - American Legion Auxiliary Unit in Livermore Falls will sponsor a paint night with Nicole White of Artful Nights. This is a fundraiser to raise money to send a girl or girls to Dirigo Girl’s State in June of 2019.

This is an opportunity for young ladies throughout Maine to gain first-hand experience about government. Dirigo Girls’ State is a non-partisan opportunity for young women to learn about responsible citizenship in a democratic society. The Girls’ State program is a government simulation in which delegates role-play campaigns and elections for local, county and state government. Once elected delegates learn the operational processes under which our government functions. The bill writing process, the role of lobbyists and the judiciary are also explored.

Come join the fun on September 23, at the American Legion Hall, 17 Reynolds Avenue, Livermore Falls. The cost is $25 and it will start at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. For information or to make a reservation call Evelyn at 500-2149 or Linda at 441-5120. Light refreshments will be served. Feel free to bring a refreshment.