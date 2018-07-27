GoldenOak concert tonight at Emery Community Arts Center

FARMINGTON - The UMF Emery Community Arts Center will be hosting GoldenOak with Natural High Jumble Friday evening, at 6 p.m. In response to the patchy weather forecast for this evening, tonight's concert will be relocated indoors, and held in the ECAC Performance Space.

Unfortunately, picnics will have to be enjoyed before the concert, as food and beverages are not allowed inside the Performance Space. On the plus side, the Performance Space has delightful air conditioning.

GoldenOak is an emerging sound in New England folk music. A Portland-based, Indie-Soul-Folk, sibling duo, Zak and Lena Kendall were born and raised in the Sandy River Valley of Western Maine. The two started making music together as kids and the bond of brother and sister is evident in their carefully crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and flowing harmonies. Influenced early by legends like Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, Simon and Garfunkel, and The Band, and by the like of Fleet Foxes, First Aid Kit and Ray LaMontagne.

Zak and Lena record and often tour with fellow musicians and band mates, Mike Knowles (bass), Max Eddington (piano), and Jackson Cromwell (percussion). Over the last two years, they shared the stage with many notable artists such as Lady Lamb, The Dustbowl Revival, The Ghost of Paul Revere, The Mallett Brothers Band, and Parsonsfield.

Natural High Jumble, a sharp and energetic trio, rises out of Western Maine’s rolling hills. Lindsay Mower, principle songwriter/vocalist/bassy rhythm guitarist (western Maine songstress); Matt Mower, drummer/percussionist and Joe Hodgkins, lead/rhythm guitarist, bring to the stage a soulful, grooving blend of folksy, bluesy jazz rock.

General admission is $8, students and seniors $5, children 12 and under free. A cash bar is available.

Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy Street on the University of Maine at Farmington campus.