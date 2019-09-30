GoldenOak, Franklin County Fiddlers and Denny Breau to perform benefit concert

FARMINGTON - The Old South Church Concert Series will host a community gathering to benefit families displaced by the Farmington explosion on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature local brother-sister duo Zak and Lena Kendall of GoldenOak with their band. Also performing will be legendary Maine guitar master, Denny Breau along with Steve Muise and The Franklin County Fiddlers. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

The Farmington community is feeling the kick of the recent explosion very deeply. Because of a glaring felt need to help those displaced by the blast, Phill McIntyre director of New England Celtic Arts; Scott Landry, local State Representative; and Debbie Davis-Robinson, director of Old South Church Concert Series, quickly formulated a plan that would seek to help those displaced and also offer healing through music.

The region has long been a hotspot for Celtic and Traditional music in Western Maine. The participants instantly jumped at the chance to lend a hand. The event will start a little early, 6:30, as it is a school night. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the displaced families and will be dispersed through Franklin Savings to the account set up for that purpose by the Town of Farmington.

Other locations were discussed but Old South is at the heart of the community and it was felt that was the place to start the healing process. Ticket reservations are highly recommended by calling 207-491-5919. Walk-ins without reservations will be offered space as available. Suggested donation of $15 or more and a non-perishable food or household item if desired. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Refreshments by donation will be available at intermission. There will be no jam session prior to the concert. Old South First Congregational Church is located at 235 Main Street.