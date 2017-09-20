Gospel, hymns, songs about Maine at Sandy River Ramblers concert

MADRID - The Reeds Mill Church in Madrid will host the Sandy River Ramblers bluegrass band on Sunday, Sept. 24, as the Ramblers perform their second annual concert of Gospel Music and Songs about Maine. The first such show, last September, was a big success with a full house, lots of audience participation, and a good time all around.

“We love to sing Gospel songs and hymns, but we haven’t had many opportunities to do that lately, so we’re really looking forward to coming back to Madrid this year," said Stan Keach, the bandleader and chief songwriter.

Keach wrote or co-wrote all the songs on the Ramblers’ last CD, Cry of the Loon and other original songs about Maine, and some of those songs of Maine will be featured.

The Ramblers also boast the amazing banjo playing of Madrid’s own Bud Godsoe (who will also play some dobro and guitar), and the fiddling of 18-year-old virtuoso Finn Woodruff. Vocally, there’s lots of variety, with lead singing by Keach and two stunningly good young singers — Julie Davenport and 15-year-old Dana Reynolds. The 3-and-4-part harmonies are another big asset of the band.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. and is free to the public; a free will offering will be taken. There will be delicious deserts for sale at intermission.

To get to the Reeds Mill Church, take Reeds Mill Road from Route 4 and go exactly 5 miles, then look for the church, which will be well-marked, on the Right. For more information, call Virginia at (207) 639-2713 or Stan at (207) 397-2241.