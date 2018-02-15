Great cast of characters to appear at Yankee Doodle Diva

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ show, Yankee Doodle DIVA - Bob Hope’s USO Show comes to Rangeley, is a cabaret-style evening of music and dance filled with celebrities and poignant Americana.

“Celebrities” entertaining the “troops” will include Dean Martin, Nancy Sinatra, Kate Smith, Amy Winehouse, Neil Diamond, Joan Baez, Bette Midler, Lee Greenwood, Whitney Houston and many others as Bob Hope leads us through the years at a USO Show. Any veterans and servicemen or women that attend in uniform receive a $10 discount at the door!

Yankee Doodle DIVA is slated for Feb. 23-25 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley and is the first live show of the RFA's 50th Anniversary Year. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday’s matinee is at 2 p.m.

To reserve seats, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on "Buy Tickets” at the top of the page, or call the Box Office Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Seats will also be available at the door. Choose from cabaret table seating or theater seating; all seats are $25 / $20 for First-Night (Friday). Doors open at 6:30 PM for beer, wine and appetizers which can be enjoyed before and during the show.

To see the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.