‘Guys and Dolls’ hitting Rangeley stage this summer

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is busy rehearsing their annual Broadway musical production: Guys and Dolls.

Production dates are June 30–July 2 and July 7-9 at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St in Rangeley. Reserve Seats are on sale now at rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets” at the top of the page. Guys and Dolls is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyan; the RFA’s production is sponsored in part by M & H Logging and Construction.