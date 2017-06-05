Franklin Countys First News

‘Guys and Dolls’ hitting Rangeley stage this summer

Posted by • June 5, 2017 •

Standing at left is Anne Crump leading the chorus in “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” with Erin Smith, Music Director and Choreographer, helping everyone with their moves, at right.

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is busy rehearsing their annual Broadway musical production: Guys and Dolls.

Production dates are June 30–July 2 and July 7-9 at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St in Rangeley. Reserve Seats are on sale now at rangeleyarts.org – click on “Buy Tickets” at the top of the page. Guys and Dolls is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyan; the RFA’s production is sponsored in part by M & H Logging and Construction.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives