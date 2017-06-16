Guys and Dolls opens at RFA on June 30

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is presenting “Guys and Dolls” over two weekends: June 30 – July 2 and July 7-9 at the RFA Lakeside Theater. This Broadway classic takes us from bustle of Times Square to the dance clubs of Havana to the sewers of New York City as it demonstrates the great lengths to which a guy will go when he truly falls in love with a “doll.”

The show features memorable tunes, including the romantic “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and the classics “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.”

The headliners of the cast include faces familiar to the Rangeley stage: Erin Smith and Ben Wetherill, as well as some talented young adults: Noah Bonnell and Rebecca Dow.

Erin Perkins Smith (Miss Adelaide) earned her Bachelor of Music Education degree from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ, is the K-12 Music Teacher, Choral and Drama Director at RLRS. A veteran on the stage, she was last seen as ‘Sister Berthe’ in the Sandy Rivers Players Production of The Sound of Music, and “Sally” in RFA’s production of Why Do Fools Fall in Love. Erin also sings with the a cappella group- The PEPS.

Ben Wetherill (Nathan Detroit) originally from the deserts of Arizona, moved his family to Rangeley in 2002. He is a Senior Patrol Agent with the U.S. Border Patrol and sings with the Rangeley Community Chorus. His stage credits include ‘Charlie Brown’ in RFA production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, the ship’s Captain in Anything Goes, and ‘Sam Nash’ in Act I of Plaza Suite.

Noah Bonnell (Sky Masterson) is a native of Stratton, ME and a member of the Eustis Volunteer Fire Dept. He runs a weekly Sunday night radio program on WRGY FM and is attending USM. Noah was Sir Evelyn Oakleigh in Anything Goes, and has appeared as ‘Buddy Holly’ and Emcee ‘Bobby Darin’ in recent DIVA shows.

Rebecca Dow (Sarah Brown) is an aspiring actress from Stratton, ME. She attends Southern Maine Community College as a Communications & New Media Major, and intends on pursuing a career in film after graduating.

A large, talented group of all ages completes the cast of gamblers, dance hall girls, and missionaries. Reserve Seats are on sale now at rangeleyarts.org. All seats $20/First-Night: (June 30) $15. Tickets will also be available at the door. The RFA’s production is sponsored in part by M & H Logging and Construction and by a grant from the Maine Community Foundation. Guys and Dolls: A Musical Fable of Broadway, Based on a Story and Character of Damon Runyan, Music and Lyrics by: FRANK LOESSER, Book by: JO SWERLING and ABE BURROWS.