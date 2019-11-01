Have an interesting story? Interview participants needed for artist’s book

FARMINGTON - Do you have an interesting story about a residential, historical, business, farm or community building in Farmington that you would like to share with the public? Artist, book-maker, and UMF student Syl Schulze, from Lewiston, is looking for Farmington residents, including students, willing to contribute personal histories of buildings and places in Farmington. Schulze, a Wilson Scholar, will incorporate these histories into their book-in-progress, with the working title Printing Farmington.

This book will be an artistic and public record of buildings in the Town of Farmington, produced using hand-printing and letterpress printing. About 10-15 of participants’ nominated places will be depicted in the book. Each image will be paired with a short text created from a personal interview that will lay out a shared history and geography of the town of Farmington.

“I love portraying architecture with words and drawings. My hope is for the book to create a joining point between the town and the university where we can all appreciate the stories that unite us,” said Schulze.

Anyone interested in sharing their story is asked to contact Schulze at printingfarmington@gmail.com to schedule an interview. Prior to the interview, participants will be asked to sign an interview release form.