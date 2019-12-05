‘Hello Darling,’ book event is Dec. 6

FARMINGTON - Wilton author Patty Schoen will be sharing a selection of letters and thoughts from Hello Darling, at a book signing event at Twice Sold Tales on Dec. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The book features letters written by her grandfather, Joseph Anthony Guiffré, to her grandmother while Guiffré was stationed overseas for more than two years and five World War II campaigns, including the Battle of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. During that time, nearly every single day Guiffré wrote home to his wife, who saved the letters and passed on the importance of their preservation for the next seven decades.

Schoen found them while visiting her parent's house.

"I saw them and just thought that everybody should have access to them; that they shouldn't be in a basement," Schoen said.

It was Schoen's cousin who transcribed the delicate, handwritten artifacts to digital format. Schoen not only compiled the letters, but added hundreds of pages of documents, photos, commentary and research drawn from the story that Guiffré's letters created. Each letter contains several specific lines highlighted by Schoen and explained on the following page. The highlights generally fell into the categories of cultural, familial or historical value.

Hello Darling, is available for purchase at Twice Sold Tales in Farmington. Schoen will be sharing a selection of letters and thoughts at a book signing event at Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main Street in Farmington, on Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. For more information email twicesoldtalesllc@gmail.com.