Highly acclaimed Irish band ‘The Jeremiahs’ to launch NECA summer season

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts, due in part to a grant from Culture Ireland, will present Ireland's "The Jeremiahs", at North Church Concerts on Monday, June 19. Curtain is at 7 p.m. with local jam session and pie social starting at 6:15 p.m.

NECA, now in its 15th year, has been a pivotal player in the block booking of top tier Celtic artists from around the globe to the non-profit venues and performing arts societies throughout Southern and Western Maine. A complete listing of all the Summer/Fall events, which number well over 40, can be found at http://www.necelticarts.com.

From the outset The Jeremiahs grabbed the attention of the heavyweights like Irish Music Magazine whose Sean Laffey says they are "One of the freshest bands in traditional music" and Live Ireland who published: "They are the real deal ..."

They shape their sound with Dubliner Joe Gibney’s beautiful vocals and some whistle (not at the same time); Brian Corry from County Clare who plays whistle,flute and fiddle; Dublin based James Ryan who holds down the rhythm section on guitar and bouzouki and a few choice effects pedals;and finally Jean Christophe Morel, a Frenchman drawn to Dublin by Irish Traditional Music, who does the bulk of the work on fiddle.

They heralded their arrival and gained immediate recognition by winning the Ballyshannon Folk Festival showcase competition their first year out. Two years later they released their self titled album which includes the track ‘Forgotten Sons’ that Christy Moore picked as the song that "tickled my ears the most" and won the 2015 Trad Connect Songwriters’ Showcase. Thus far the band have graced many stages during successful tours in countries such as Ireland; Russia; Germany; Denmark; England; and Scotland. This will be their first United States tour.

North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Tickets $15. Call 207-778-2006 for reservations.