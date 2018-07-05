History comes alive with one-woman show on Rangeley settler

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Historical Society presents Rangeley’s First Settlers: Jude Lamb in a one-woman Show about Eunice Lakeman Hoar, on Saturday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

Eunice Lakeman married Luther Hoar in 1799. In 1817 they traveled with their 9 children, on foot, from the Avon area to what is now called Rangeley Lake. They were the first white family to settle on Rangeley Lake. Their story is traditionally told from the male point of view with Luther as the heroic pioneer. Luther was indeed a pioneer, settling in the Maine wilderness. But he could not have taken nine children, including a baby and toddlers, on that journey without the help, direction and partnership of a strong woman.

Jude’s portrayal of her great-great-great-great grandmother is created from a lifetime of hearing the family story, and years of research and study in genealogy, history, and the society of the early 19th century. Come experience this unique one-woman Live Stage Performance.

Tickets: RLRHS Members: $7, General Admission: $10, proceeds to benefit the Historical Society’s museums and programs. Tickets available at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc or at the door beginning at 6 PM. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine), a raffle and more.