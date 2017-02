RANGELEY - The “I Love DIVA” Show opens on Friday, Feb. 24 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. To reserve your seat, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Theater Box Office opens at 6 p.m. before the two shows. All seats are $25. FMI call 207-864-5000. This is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.