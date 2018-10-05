Identical twin harpists to perform Oct. 25

RUMFORD - The world’s only identical twin professional harpists, "The Harp Twins" Camille and Kennerly Kitt will perform at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford October 25. The sisters were trained classically (with University degrees in Harp Performance) but have a passion and flair for arranging and performing rock, metal, and soundtrack music for Harp Duet. They have over 100 viral videos on YouTube featuring exotic places, attire and classic music.

The Harp twins have also shown themselves to be formidable composers with their Nordic-inspired original songs – harkening to their Scandinavian heritage. Camille and Kennerly perform on statuesque Acoustic and Electro-Acoustic Concert Grand Harps as well as Electric Harps. Camille and Kennerly have created a unique niche for themselves: playing rock and metal music using only their two harps. With no backtracks, no studio, no production crew and no record label, the Harp Twins are the archetype of true trail-blazing independent artists.

In addition to their Nordic-inspired original songs, Camille and Kennerly are recognized for their remarkable duet harp arrangements of some of rock and metal’s most iconic hits by the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, Blue Oyster Cult, Scorpions, Eagles, Bon Jovi, Pink Floyd, U2, Journey, Evanescence, Billy Idol, Deep Purple, and many more. Showing the breadth of their arranging talents, the twins also arrange and perform TV and Movie Soundtrack, Anime, and Video Game hits. Some fan favorites include their renditions of music from Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Elder Scrolls, Final Fantasy, Star Trek, Star Wars, Vikings, Doctor Who, Zelda, Mario, Silent Hill, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. Camille and Kennerly have released 5 self-produced albums: Harp Attack, Harp Attack 2, Harp Fantasy, Harp Fantasty 2, and Winter Lights

The show takes place at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford Maine, Thursday October 25, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for seating, social, cash bar, and cash only pub style menu. Show begins at 7 p.m.. These performances sell out all over the world so special priced $15 advanced tickets are highly recommended and are available at www.49franklin.com hard copies are available downtown Rumford at Bartash’s and All That Jazz. Tickets day of show are $20 if available. Enter theater from the right side of the building go to the upper back lot.