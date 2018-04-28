Improv Comedy Mud Bowl is May 11 at Bjorn Auditorium

FARMINGTON -- Mud season arrived late this year and western Maine is ready to face it with a laugh. On Friday, May 11, performers from all over Maine and as far away as Rhode Island will come together for one epic night of here’s-mud-in-your-eye comedy as the annual Improv Comedy Mud Bowl returns to the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. The performance begins with an hour of showcase performances followed by the Mud Bowl, a series of competitive comedy games where the audience chooses the comedy champions of western Maine.

Members of Providence Improv Guild and improv team Boom Scones have lent their comedic talents to support high school improvisation in western Maine for nearly ten years. New England comedy veterans, PIG not only entertain the crowd with their customized comedy, they spend the day coaching high school comedy teams in character development, scene work, and the art of making things up as you go. They feel confident that despite helping their future opponents, their finely honed skills, forged on the streets of Providence, will bring them final victory.

Taking the stage alongside members of PIG will be Farmington's Mt. Blue Curtain Raisers, a team of high school improvisers who will have home stage advantage going into the evening’s head to head to head to head to we lost count improv battle. Mountain Valley's Room for Improv-Ment, a perennial favorite from Rumford, bring serious funny to every Mud Bowl. Falmouth High School's comedy crew, Nothing, are full of something else. And appearing for the first time at Mud Bowl will be the University of Maine’s Improv In Sanity, featuring former Curtain Raiser, Casey Rogers. She knows the score, but how well she’s prepared her teammates will be up for the audience to decide.

Also appearing will be western Maine's Teachers Lounge Mafia, who are both old and perform regularly throughout the state and beyond, most recently as part of New Hampshire’s Great Northern Improv Festival. Again, they are old. Okay, just Dan and Jeff are old. The others are in their thirties as that’s perfectly respectable.

The show begins promptly at 7 p.m. with a series of showcases from each improv team, to be followed by the no-holds-barred comic lunacy of the Mud Bowl. Between events, concessions will be available for purchase.

Improv Comedy Mud Bowl 2018 will be held on May 11 in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. A suggested donation of $5 per person will be collected at the door to support workshops and training for the high school teams. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 7. Questions may be directed to Curtain Raisers Artistic Director, Dan Ryder, at dryder@mtbluersd.org or 778-3561.