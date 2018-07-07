Indie films at the RFA Lakeside Theater

RANGELEY - Along with showing First-Run movies, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater, located at 2493 Main St in Rangeley, has scheduled some very interesting Independent Films and Film Festivals this summer.

July 17 & 18: 19th Century Rangeley in 3D - The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is our partner to offer you the opportunity to step back in time with a film featuring 19th Century Stereograph views of the Rangeley Region and utilizing modern 3D glasses to enjoy them on the big screen. Museum Director Bill Pierce will be your host. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine), snacks and a Silent Auction. One show at 7 p.m. each night. Advance tickets are available at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and at the door. All Seats $10.

July 19: The Home Road - A 74-year-old Maine man retraces the journey of his pioneering, 19-year-old great-great-grandfather, who left his home in Canada in 1845 to become Biddeford’s first permanent French-Canadian settler. From Director Tonya Shevenell. One show at 7 p.m. with director’s Q&A to follow, $7.

August 5, 6, 7 & 8: MIFF in the Mountains – The BEST of the MAINE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL. Eight Films over four nights, different films at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Individual films: $7 / Festival Pass: $50. The schedule of films will be set by mid-July.

August 9: Saving Snow - Across the country, people who depend on winter for their livelihood are feeling the heat. On the sidelines of skiing and snowboarding, an epic struggle to reverse rising temperatures is unfolding. Ski towns and the snow sports industry are paving the way towards a clean energy future. From Director Diogo Castro Freire, one show at 7 p.m. with director’s Q&A to follow, $7.

August 31: MAINE OUTDOOR FILM FESTIVAL - Celebrating and Inspiring Expression in the Outdoor Community Since 2012, one show at 7 p.m.