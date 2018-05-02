Industry artist to be highlighted at Wilton Free Library art show

WILTON - Wilton Free Public Library will display the paintings and sculptures of Robert Lockwood for their next public art show. The show will run May 3 through June 29 and will feature a variety of works by the Industry resident. An open house artist’s reception will be held Thursday, May 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library.

Lockwood studied painting and design at the Philadelphia College of Art, and painting, drawing, and classical guitar in Madrid, Spain. He received a BFA and MFA at the Tyler School of Art, Temple University. He taught drawing and design at the Philadelphia College of Art and has shown his painting and drawings at the former Marian Locks Gallery in Philadelphia and the O.K. Harris Hundred Acres Gallery in New York City. His work is in several museums and private collections. In addition, Lockwood has redesigned more than 50 newspapers in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Southeast Asia. He started the first international information graphic service and created the Associated Press’s information graphics news service while working for 18 years as a consultant for AP’s executive editor and president. He is also the author of three books: News by Design, whumsical, and George Anthiel Gives a Concert.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information please contact the library, 645-4831 or lynne@wilton-free.lib.me.us.