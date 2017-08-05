Ireland’s Ruaile Buaile to play at North Church

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts will present Ireland's hot young Trad/Pop/Folk band Ruaile Buaile in concert at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Weds August 9; at North Church Concert Series in Farmington on Thurs August 10; and at Route 27 Arts in Stratton on Sunday Aug 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an audience based Celtic jam session starting at 6:15 p.m. in Farmington. All concerts are at 7 p.m.

Ruaile Buaile are a dynamic 4-piece band playing their unique style, infused with up-beat Irish folk. They are a young band from the midlands of Ireland. All aged in their early twenties, In the few short years since they formed Ruaile Buaile, Niall Kelly, Arthur Stones, Jack Godley and Shane Lynam, have gone from being considered a highly thought-of young local act, to being a wanted band the length and breadth of Ireland. And not only Ireland, as it happens. The lads have also taken their brand of high-energy Celtic you-name-it-they've-got-it style of music to many countries in Europe, as well as the United States, and even the Middle East!

It sometimes happens that way in music. But not very often. They have played before 90,000 people at Kansas City Irish Fest, travelled extensively through all corners of the States, Entertained crowds in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Germany, Holland, Spain, France, Italy, Wales and this coming year have a huge summer tour to the states and early 2018 sees them embark on a tour through Asia. Back home in Ireland, they are encouraging young musicians to play, and enjoy traditional Irish and folk music which has been in major decline. They recently were invited to the Dáil to perform with some of Ireland's leading talent in order to claim a quota of Irish Music to be played on our national broadcasting stations. In between all this they have supported and played alongside some of Ireland's top entertainers such as, Nathan Carter,( Who they recently supported in the INEC in Killarney for New Years eve), Sharon Shannon, De Dannan, Stocktons Wing, Solas, We banjo 3, Damian Dempsey, John Sheehan, Moxie and many more.

North Church is located at 118 High Street Farmington, Me. Tickets $15.00 Call 207-778-2006 for reservations. Route 27 Arts is located at 88 Main St, in the Stratton Community Building. Tickets $15.00 Info: 207-562-4445 or www.necelticarts.com Reservations are strongly suggested for these concerts.