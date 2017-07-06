Irish award winning super-group ‘Runa’ in Phillips for one show only

PHILLIPS - New England Celtic Arts will present Runa from Ireland, at Phillips Area Community Center on Thursday, July 13. Curtain is 7 p.m.

Quickly gaining recognition as one of Irish music’s new “super-groups,” Runa has been enchanting audiences by pushing the boundaries of Irish folk music into the Americana and roots music formats since their formation in 2008. Interweaving the haunting melodies and exuberant tunes of Ireland and Scotland with the lush harmonies and intoxicating rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco and blues, they offer a thrilling and redefining take on traditional music.

Seeking to preserve and continue a traditional culture in a modern age, RUNA creates the backbone of its signature roots sound from the musical and geographical diversity of its individually established band members. Their strive for excellence and creativity blazes a trail for the future of folk music, earning them the reputation as one of the most innovative Irish folk groups of this generation.

RUNA consists of vocalist and step-dancer, Shannon Lambert-Ryan of Philadelphia, Dublin-born guitarist, Fionán de Barra, Cheryl Prashker of Canada on percussion, Maggie Estes of Kentucky on the fiddle and mandolin, and Zach White of Missouri on mandolin, vocals, banjo, and flat-picking guitar.

The group has been honored internationally, winning Top Group and Top Traditional Group in the Irish Music Awards and three Independent Music Awards including Best LIVE Album, Best World/Traditional Song, and Best Bluegrass Song.

The Phillips Area Community Center is on 21 Depot Street in Phillips. Tickets are $15. Reservations are available at 207-562-4445 or www.necelticarts.com.