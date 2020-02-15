Irish band Realta comes to Old South

FARMINGTON - Part two of Old South Church’s St. Patty’s Day celebration continues on Monday, March 9 with Belfast, Ireland based band, Realta. This five-piece band is described by Irish Music Magazine as “A full bodied pine and whistle extravaganza”. Realta makes full use of the intricate melodies and driving rhythms that make Irish music so loved throughout the world.

This award-winning band multi-instrumentalist group have travel extensively bringing their unique take on Irish traditional music to international audiences. Realta will lead the listener on a journey of music and song, taking a lively, exciting and respectful approach through the full range of the Irish tradition from dance music interspersed with an occasional air and song. The Herald Scotland put it, “Realta carry on the Bothy Band tradition of taking tunes by the scruff of the neck and firing excitement through them like hot flames”.

While Conor Lamb and Loic Blejean pursue the melody on uilleann pipes and whistles, guitarist and vocalist Deirdre Galway explores the harmony and thythms within the tunes. All-Ireland champions Dermot Mulholland Dermot Moynagh complete the line-up with dynamic accompaniment on double bass, bouzouki, banjo, bodhran and vocal. A performance by Realta is joyous, energetic, foot-stomping and unforgettable.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Jam session 6:15 p.m. Concert 7 p.m.

Adults $15, Students $10/$5. Refreshments will be available during jam session and intermission by donation. Ticket reservations are recommended by calling 207-491-5919. Old South Church is handicapped accessible.

For more information about this award-winning band visit them at www.realtamusic.com or on YouTube.