Islandport Magazine announces second year of fiction writing contest

YARMOUTH - Islandport Magazine will continue its fiction writing contest made in partnership with the University of Maine at Farmington’s Creative Writing Department for a second year. Submissions are now open to undergraduate students at UMF.

Created in 2017, the Islandport Magazine Fiction Writing Contest was formed to showcase the work of up-and-coming student writers from one of Maine’s most popular writing programs. The grand prize this year includes publication of the winning story in the Spring 2019 issue of Islandport Magazine which has a distribution of more than 40,000 copies.

“We’re so pleased to continue this partnership with UMF and it’s talented students,” says Shannon Butler, operations manager at Islandport Press and 2013 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington Creative Writing program. “This is a great opportunity for students to start building their portfolio of published works as well as feature their talents to a wide audience of readers.”

The first Islandport Magazine Fiction Writing Contest was won by Aimee DeGroat for her short story “Where He Ain’t” in which a young woman from rural Maine gets caught in a series of small lies. The story ran in the Spring 2018 issue of Islandport Magazine.

Contest rules and guidelines are posted at www.islandportpress.com/writingcontest. All students are encouraged to submit before the deadline of December 31, 2018. All submissions will be reviewed by Islandport Magazine staff and one winner will be selected for publication in the Spring 2019 issue.

About Islandport Press: Islandport Press is a dynamic, award-winning publisher dedicated to stories rooted in the essence and sensibilities of New England. For more information, please call 207-846-3344, visit www.islandportpress.com/writingcontest, or email info@islandportpress.com.